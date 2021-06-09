Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.230-3.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SYY traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $79.53. 66,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,434. Sysco has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.72, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.38.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

