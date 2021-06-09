Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.230-3.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
SYY traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $79.53. 66,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,434. Sysco has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.72, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.68.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.38.
In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.
