Tamarack Advisers LP Boosts Stock Position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Tamarack Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Rigel Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 5.9% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RIGL. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 12,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,726. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. On average, analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RIGL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

