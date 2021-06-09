Tamarack Advisers LP Purchases New Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 225,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $16,927,000. CVS Health accounts for about 3.5% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,912,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in CVS Health by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after buying an additional 2,656,101 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in CVS Health by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $171,279,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,477,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.96. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $113.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 745,337 shares of company stock worth $57,776,525. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

