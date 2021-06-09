Tamarack Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 2,450,000 ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,658,000. ViewRay makes up about 2.2% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP owned approximately 1.51% of ViewRay as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ViewRay by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,658,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after buying an additional 3,563,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,880 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in ViewRay by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 7,795,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after acquiring an additional 814,450 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in ViewRay by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,393,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 331,670 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in ViewRay during the first quarter worth about $1,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,708. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.05. ViewRay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $7.36.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRAY. BTIG Research raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

