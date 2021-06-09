Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $235 million-242 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTCF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tattooed Chef from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTCF opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 0.04. Tattooed Chef has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $28.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tattooed Chef news, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,266,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,662,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel James Williamson purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 257,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

