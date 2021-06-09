Taurus Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,806 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 2.1% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 96,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 131,169 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 4.7% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 243,459 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $53,561,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.32.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.94. 63,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,103. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $161.41 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

