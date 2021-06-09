Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Taurus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,140 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its holdings in Intel by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 46,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $303,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,966 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.29. The company had a trading volume of 438,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,787,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

