Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $22.50 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 2.6% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $22,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.21.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $309.29. 79,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,084. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $234.31 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $328.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

