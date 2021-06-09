Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,739 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,353 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in American Express by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $164.72. 92,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $132.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.60. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $167.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.