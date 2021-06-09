Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in Yum China by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 18,324 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Yum China by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,889,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,543,000 after acquiring an additional 496,335 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Yum China by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Yum China by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 619,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,678,000 after acquiring an additional 66,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of YUMC stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.08. 31,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.62.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUMC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.