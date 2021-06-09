Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 73,112 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,112 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $22,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,916,000 after buying an additional 124,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $96.98 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $98.11. The stock has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.84, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $1,083,429.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,317.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $276,745.74. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,468 shares of company stock valued at $19,250,324. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.