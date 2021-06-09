Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Square were worth $27,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Square by 12.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,690 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 24.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 32.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after buying an additional 1,402,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $597,618,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Square by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,316,000 after buying an additional 112,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total transaction of $22,429,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total value of $661,753.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at $38,010,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,445,314 shares of company stock worth $337,843,402 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $214.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.11. The stock has a market cap of $97.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $84.06 and a one year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Mizuho boosted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.