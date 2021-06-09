Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,110 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Waters were worth $25,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 82.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $323.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.81. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.38 and a fifty-two week high of $326.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.56.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.