Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 41,893 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $17,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,052,000 after buying an additional 3,142,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after buying an additional 1,121,123 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,087,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,124,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,520,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,812,000 after buying an additional 82,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,967,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,715,000 after buying an additional 157,941 shares in the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock valued at $147,529,685 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BX opened at $94.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $95.07.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.77%.

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

