Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115,885 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $18,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $662,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI opened at $384.39 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $398.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $378.15. The firm has a market cap of $92.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.75.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.