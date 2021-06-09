Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,039 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $21,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 598,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,372,000 after buying an additional 26,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.50.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $127.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.43. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $103.26 and a one year high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.