Ted White Acquires 4,000 Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) CEO Ted White acquired 4,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,561.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VRCA opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.43. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $18.42.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRCA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.