Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives $460.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $460.44.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFX. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of Teleflex stock traded up $4.77 on Friday, reaching $394.48. 1,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,401. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,905,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 3,023.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 109,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 106,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Teleflex by 73.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $97,594,000 after purchasing an additional 99,537 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 9.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,307,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $219,189,000 after purchasing an additional 70,840 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.