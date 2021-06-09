TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 236,775 shares.The stock last traded at $30.92 and had previously closed at $30.99.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TIXT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $560,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile (NYSE:TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

