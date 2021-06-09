Terra (LUNA) Market Cap Reaches $2.44 Billion

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.85 or 0.00016061 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Terra has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $2.44 billion and approximately $230.42 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009574 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 466.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 994,067,362 coins and its circulating supply is 416,971,403 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

