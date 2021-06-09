Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $0.45. Texas Roadhouse reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 310.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $4.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.86 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXRH. Wedbush boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.52.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $101.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 90.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 355.56%.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,438 shares of company stock valued at $7,568,230. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $897,920,000 after purchasing an additional 932,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,393,000 after purchasing an additional 91,036 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,633,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,719,000 after buying an additional 87,331 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,354,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,994,000 after buying an additional 76,749 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 12.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,299,000 after acquiring an additional 143,573 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

