TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives $97.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFII. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after buying an additional 97,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 929.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFI International stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.04. 275,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,877. TFI International has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.05.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2324 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.88%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

