The Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.38. 1,154,890 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,625,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile (NYSE:WTER)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

