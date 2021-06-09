The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.47.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.56. 34,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,463. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.79. The AZEK has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion and a PE ratio of -62.97.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The AZEK will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $1,012,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul J. Kardish sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,332 shares of company stock worth $8,877,702. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in The AZEK by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth about $862,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The AZEK by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 81,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in The AZEK by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

