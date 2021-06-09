The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Position Reduced by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,614 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BK opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

