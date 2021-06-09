The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$85.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at CSFB from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.72% from the stock’s previous close.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$91.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cormark upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$84.44.

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$81.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$98.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$79.04. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$53.54 and a 1 year high of C$82.11.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

