The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,206,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,169 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises about 0.5% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $169,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,893 shares of company stock worth $13,956,239. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $55.76. 144,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,642,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.24. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

