The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.38.

COO stock opened at $372.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $393.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.92 and a 12-month high of $415.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

