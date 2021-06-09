The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) to Neutral

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $71.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $83.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens upped their price target on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on ArcBest in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.15.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ARCB opened at $64.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.99. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $93.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 11,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $953,938.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,466 shares in the company, valued at $6,161,798.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,536 shares of company stock worth $8,929,554 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,368,000 after purchasing an additional 183,386 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ArcBest by 527.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 661,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,520,000 after purchasing an additional 555,764 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ArcBest by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in ArcBest by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 499,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,175,000 after purchasing an additional 257,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.