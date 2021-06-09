The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 185,976 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $36,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.23.

NYSE:GS traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $383.43. 95,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,376. The firm has a market cap of $130.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $353.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.