The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Lowered by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.23.

NYSE GS opened at $384.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $393.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $353.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

