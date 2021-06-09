The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.44

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.44 and last traded at $73.44, with a volume of 2166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.37.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Maxim Group cut shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.43.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $26,457,583.32. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $398,764.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,401.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 543,691 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,380. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Joint in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Joint in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of The Joint by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Joint by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

