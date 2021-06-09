The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Cut by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.3% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC stock opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.23. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

