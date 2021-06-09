The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $422,000 Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DDS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dillard’s by 1,494.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,632,000 after acquiring an additional 455,362 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dillard’s by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 83,420 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,476,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDS. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $173.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.12. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.82. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $177.70.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.94) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.98%.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $45,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $1,306,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,478 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,815.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $4,164,700. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

