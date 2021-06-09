The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STRO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 36,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,006,000 after buying an additional 670,366 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 23,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after buying an additional 391,561 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $860.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.74. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

