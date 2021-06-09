The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of SP Plus worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in SP Plus by 14.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SP Plus by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in SP Plus by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 297,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $53,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SP opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $754.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.68. SP Plus Co. has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $36.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. Research analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.