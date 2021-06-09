The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,341 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of SpartanNash worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,789,000 after acquiring an additional 255,314 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 520,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 122,246 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 485.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SpartanNash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

