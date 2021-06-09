The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,537 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth about $1,097,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 314,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $793,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 197,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 26,735 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

HLX stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $949.56 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 3.45.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

