The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 518 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $71.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.11. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCRI. TheStreet upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

