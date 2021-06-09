The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,406 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of American Public Education worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APEI shares. Truist Securities started coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

APEI opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.85. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

