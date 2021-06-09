The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $404,000 Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 92.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 27,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ALSN opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.19.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

ALSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

