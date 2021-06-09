The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 96.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,613 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 12,068 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $2,471,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 80.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 790,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after buying an additional 353,767 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 574,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 72,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 61,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $15.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. Investors Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

