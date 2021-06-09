The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 426.4% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Under Armour stock opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 74.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $21.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

