The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

PNC stock opened at $194.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $97.09 and a one year high of $203.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

