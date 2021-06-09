The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 622 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 57.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 190.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several analysts have commented on SBNY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $246.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.00. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $260.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.