The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 84.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QS opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.11. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $132.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.44.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QS shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $1,247,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $2,848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 904,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,750,704.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,287,508 shares of company stock worth $32,893,750.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.