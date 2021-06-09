The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,537 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in US Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,116,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in US Foods by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 58.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,947 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USFD. BTIG Research upped their price objective on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on US Foods in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $275,087.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,723 shares of company stock worth $5,538,652. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.