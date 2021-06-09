The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,218,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,846 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of The Procter & Gamble worth $301,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 50,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.97. 155,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,600,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $332.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.76 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

