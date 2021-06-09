The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $325.00 at Robert W. Baird

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SHW. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.83.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW opened at $281.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $178.66 and a 52-week high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.