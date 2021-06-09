The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.15-9.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.30. The Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.150-9.450 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $276.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,079. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.39. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $178.66 and a 1-year high of $293.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $318.96.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

